Lakers Uncertain If Lonzo Ball Will Require Knee Surgery But Expectation Remains He Will Be Healthy For Training Camp

Just over two weeks after word surfaced of Lonzo Ball receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection in his left knee, it was reported the point guard was recovering from a torn meniscus. The Los Angeles Lakers were said to believe Ball would be available come the start of training camp.

Shortly after, it was suggested the organization believed a member of Ball’s camp leaked the injury in effort to thwart potential trade talks, and the possibility of surgery was mentioned. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka declined to address that likelihood during Wednesday’s press conference.

Citing an NBA rule that prohibited him from delving into Ball’s status, Pelinka did acknowledge multiple scenarios are being explored. “I’ll just say I know he’s evaluating with his management team a number of things,” he said.

“The good news is all the things they’re evaluating as options will have him 100 percent ready for training camp. In terms of getting more information, you’d have to get that from his agent. We’re just excited to know he’s going to be 100 percent available for training camp, based on the information we’re getting.”

Ball missed the last eight games and 35 of the final 51 in the regular season due to injuries. At various points he was sidelined by trouble in his non-shooting shoulder and left knee that continues to be an issue.

Ball endured a left knee contusion on March 28, which he downplayed and claimed it wouldn’t cause him to miss an extended period of time. An MRI on the knee did not reveal any structural damage.

However, soreness and discomfort lingered, which led to the Lakers effectively shutting Ball down for the remainder of the season. Ball averaged 10.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.7 steals.

Despite being limited to 52 games (50 starts), he was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team. Whether 100 percent healthy or not, the 20-year-old will head into training camp competing with Rajon Rondo for the starting point guard job.

Medium Large is looking to add motivated individuals with big dreams and a big appetite for success to our LakersNation.com direct sales team based in Los Angeles or Orange County. If you love sports, know digital sales, and can throw your weight behind an aggressive commission based opportunity than we would love to talk to you. Please apply at: http://mediumlarge.la/?jobs=1576. If you meet our criteria we will be in touch!