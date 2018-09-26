Lakers Training Camp Video: Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, Svi Mykhailiuk Three-Point Shooting Drill

Heading into the 2018-19 NBA season, one potential concern for the Los Angeles Lakers is shooting, which is a premium in today’s league.

While the Lakers may not necessarily have 40-plus percent three-point shooters on the roster, they have been working on it during the offseason and LeBron James’ ability to dominate the paint should create more open opportunities for his teammates.

At the end of Day 2 of training camp, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, and Svi Mykhailiuk all participated in a three-point shooting drill.

As Ball only shot 30.5 percent from the three-point line in his rookie season, his ability to play off the ball will be crucial to the team’s success. While it appeared Ball had changed his form, he believes his added strength has helped him ‘not fling the ball.’

Out of the young core, Hart and Mykhailiuk have shown the most promise to become consistent shooters this season. As Hart shot 39.6 percent from the three-point line in his rookie season, Mykhailiuk shot 40.8 percent during the Las Vegas Summer League.

As teams are trying to outshoot the Golden State Warriors, the Lakers are hoping to find a balance between playmaking and shooting a respectable percentage.

