Lakers Training Camp: Motivational Message From Team Drops ‘I’ From Words

With the NBA Draft, free agency and Summer League all in the rearview mirror, the Los Angeles Lakers held Media Day at their UCLA Health Training Center, which marked the first time LeBron James spoke at an official team-organized event.

While James was naturally the focal point of the interviews, the Lakers’ young core and mix of veterans were very much in the spotlight as well. Head coach Luke Walton and several players, James included, all spoke of excitement to formally begin preparations for the season.

The Lakers open training camp on Tuesday and will practice all week until tipping off the preseason Sunday night against the Denver Nuggets.

With an emphasis on a team-first mentality, the Lakers shared a look on Twitter of the message players received with their clothing for training camp that doesn’t include the letter ‘I’ in various words:

New training camp threads for the squad. Message is clear. Go time. #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/CB6M2Hljau — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 25, 2018

Boasting one of the deepest rosters in the NBA, Walton and the Lakers will certainly need players to buy into putting the team’s goal ahead of personal achievements. Thus far, that hasn’t proven to be any sort of hurdle.

From Rondo to Josh Hart, players all put an emphasis on accepting what is best for the team.

Are you following us on Instagram? We’ve changed our handle to @LakersNationOfficial! Find us on Facebook at @LakersNation, and on Twitter @LakersNation.