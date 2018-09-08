Lakers Training Camp: Luke Walton Intends To Play Veterans Against Young Core In First Scrimmage

Heading into the 2018-19 NBA season, there are a lot of questions surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers with media day and training camp approaching.

While all the attention will be on LeBron James, one of the intriguing storylines will be the team’s starting lineup. During “Evening with the Lakers,” general manager Rob Pelinka and head coach Luke Walton reiterated there will be an open competition for the four starting spots alongside James.

And since the Lakers have improved their depth during the offseason, Walton already has a plan for the team’s first scrimmage, via ESPN L.A. Radio:

“What I can’t wait for is, our first scrimmage is going to be all the vets against all the young guys. We’re just going to go at it, and it’s going to be awesome.

With a nice blend of tough veterans and young players still growing and improving, Walton’s approach is certainly a unique way to make things competitive to begin training camp.

As it currently stands, the projected starting lineup outside of James is Lonzo Ball, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Brandon Ingram and JaVale McGee. However, Rajon Rondo and Josh Hart could make things interesting in the backcourt.

Regardless of what happens, the Lakers being competitive with each other will only help them develop team chemistry. With eight new players on the roster, it is expected to take some time for them to learn how to play together, but the ultimate goal is making a deep playoff run.

Are you following us on Instagram? We’ve changed our handle to @LakersNationOfficial! Find us on Facebook at @LakersNation, and on Twitter @LakersNation.