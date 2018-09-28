Lakers Training Camp: LeBron James Anticipates Playing Style Will Be Similar To That Of Former Miami Heat Teams



Although they’re but a few days into training camp, it feels as though LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are meshing quite well and figuring out how they’re going to attack opponents this season.

James is the most experienced player on the roster, and therefore has a ton of knowledge and background in dealing with different schemes and how to adapt. And so far, he finds this team to be very reminiscent of his former Miami Heat, who he won two titles with in four seasons.

“I think it will be kind of similar to Miami in the sense we started with our defense and then got out and ran,” James said of this young Lakers roster.

“When you get out and run, you’re able to get down the floor before they can set their defense. To be able to get stops and get out and run, you’re able to get down the floor before a defense can set up.”

As was the plan last year, the Lakers figure to again push the pace. They were second in the league last year in the category.

Except now, the roster is filled with more veteran playmakers that will help facilitate this style of play even better.

Of course, with James entering his 16th season, it’s fair to wonder if he will be able to keep up with this pace. James notably has never had a team in his entire career that ranked top 10 in that category.

“I can play any style. I can run with the best of them, I can jump with the best of ’em, I can slow down with the best of ’em. I can play any game,” James confidently said. “I can play any way. Even with the miles in my career, I can do pretty much anything.”

James seems to recognize that some have questioned how much longer he can keep this up, and also doesn’t seem to care. The way the roster is constructed, there should always be a elite facilitator in the game.

And to add even more help, Lonzo Ball was officially cleared for contact, meaning he’ll be able to get in meaningful reps with the team before the season begins.

If all of this can be put together by the playoffs, maybe James is right, and we will be able to see that same success that came from his Heat teams.

