Lakers Training Camp: JaVale McGee Stresses Off-Court Chemistry Will Lead To On-Court Success



One of the major storylines heading into training camp was how all of the ‘big personalities’ on the Los Angeles Lakers roster were going to mesh. Likely starting center JaVale McGee, however, isn’t listening to the noise and instead is focused on the chemistry the team is already building.

Of course, cohesiveness is necessary with any great team, and with the likes of LeBron James and Rajon Rondo leading the way, there shouldn’t be much trouble in coming together.

“Communication. We talk to each other a lot,” McGee answered when asked how the Lakers could come together. “As long as we keep communicating and talking to each other on and off the court, we should be fine.”

Obviously, the friendships being developed are no accident. McGee discussed how, even outside of practice, this Lakers team remains a tight-knit group. “We all really get along and we’re friends, so that helps on the court,” he said.

“I’ve been on teams where people didn’t hang out outside of basketball, and those teams didn’t succeed on the court.”

The off-court bond is phenomenal, but it means nothing if the team can’t translate it to wins. Fortunately, McGee feels as though that shouldn’t be a problem. The chemistry they’ve built allows them to know each other’s strengths and how to formulate an offense around that.

“It’s amazing. I just go out there and feel like I’m at a buffet in Vegas,” McGee joked about the abundance of playmakers on the the roster before emphasizing his point.

“They’re willing to pass, and I’m willing to go to the rim and dunk that thing. I’m ready.”

