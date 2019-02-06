Lakers Trade Svi Mykhailiuk, Future 2nd-Round Draft Pick To Pistons For Reggie Bullock

One day after reportedly walking away from talks for Anthony Davis, the Los Angeles Lakers traded Svi Mykhailiuk and a future second-round draft pick to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Reggie Bullock. Prior reports indicated Detroit was receiving a selection in the 2021 Draft.

The trade comes less than one week after it was reported the Lakers were among the teams to check in with the Pistons on the 27-year-old. Bullock, who is on an expiring contract, provides L.A. with a reliable threat from deep.

That’s been an area of weakness for the Lakers, as the likes of Josh Hart and Kyle Kuzma have struggled to meet expectations laid out by the front office.

Bullock, who was selected No. 25 overall in the 2013 Draft by the Clippers, has also played for the Phoenix Suns in addition to the Pistons. He took a significant step forward with Detroit last season, and has built on that.

This season he’s averaging 12.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, all of which are career highs. Though, Bullock’s three-point percentage is down from 44.5 percent to 38.4 percent.

Mykhailiuk’s tenure with the Lakers comes to an end less than one year after the team selected him with the 47th overall pick (second round) in the draft. Mykhailiuk was championed as a shooter but the Lakers just as quickly raved about his all-around play.

However, the 21-year-old has played sparingly and generally struggled. Mykhailiuk appeared in 38 games for the Lakers and averaged 3.2 points in 10.7 minutes.

Reminder: Vivid Seats is the Official Ticket Reseller of LakersNation.com. New Customers use “LAKERSNATION” (all CAPS) in the Vivid Seats App on your phone and get 10% off any Lakers home game ticket order for the remainder of the season.