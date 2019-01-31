Lakers Trade Rumors: With Lonzo Ball Hoping To Join 3rd Team In Potential Anthony Davis Trade, Bulls, Knicks & Suns Considered Preferred Options

Since his trade request became public on Monday morning, Anthony Davis has pretty much dominated the news cycle. Every day, there is a new angle to the saga.

Initially, it seemed as though the New Orleans Pelicans would listen to offers from the Los Angeles Lakers if they included Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Ivica Zubac and a first-round pick.

On Thursday, it became clear that Davis’ preferred destination is the Lakers, which of course meant that the Pelicans would avoid trading him to L.A. at all costs. Another hiccup to a potential trade between the Lakers and Pelicans could lie with Ball.

His camp is believed to prefer being redirected to a third team rather than join what is considered a crowded Pelicans backcourt. On the heels of that is Ball and his representatives reportedly view the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks or Phoenix Suns as ideal destinations, per Brad Turner of the L.A. Times:

Though Ball and his representatives know he would have no power over which team he is traded to, he’d prefer the Lakers find a third team, such as the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks or Phoenix Suns, as a landing spot for the second-year point guard, according to sources.

It’s plausible Ball’s stance could have changed now that the Knicks acquired Dennis Smith Jr. in a trade that’s sending Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks.

Meanwhile, although Ball is hesitant to possibly joining the Pelicans, the team reportedly views him as a building block for their future. Ball was included in the multitude of trade scenarios Lakers president of basketball Magic Johnson reportedly presented to Pelicans general manager Dell Demps.

