Lakers Trade Rumors: Reggie Bullock Acquired From Pistons For Svi Mykhailiuk & Draft Pick

The next couple of days are expected to be busy on the NBA trade front with the deadline looming on Thursday afternoon, and all eyes seem to be on the Los Angeles Lakers and a potential Anthony Davis deal.

As it currently stands, the Lakers reportedly pulled out of talks with the Pelicans after offering basically every asset they have and still getting turned down. That can obviously change between now and Thursday though.

Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson is still working to improve the team though, and it appears he has made his first deadline move.

According to Frank Isola of The Athletic, the Lakers have agreed to trade rookie Svi Mykhailiuk to the Detroit Pistons for sharpshooter Reggie Bullock:

The Los Angles Lakers are poised to make a trade…just not that trade. According to a league source, Lakers are close to acquiring Reggie Bullock from the Pistons for Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk. — Frank Isola (@TheFrankIsola) February 6, 2019

The Pistons are also due to receive a second-round draft pick from the Lakers, according to ESPN’s Marc Spears:

The Lakers have agreed in principle to trade guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk and a second round draft pick to the Pistons for guard Reggie Bullock, a source said. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) February 6, 2019

Bullock is in his sixth NBA season out of North Carolina and is putting up solid production. In 44 games, the 27-year-old is averaging 12.1 points, 2.8 rebound and 2.1 assists while shooting 41.3 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from three-point range.

It is no secret that the Lakers need shooting, and Bullock provides them exactly that on an expiring contract.

They drafted Mykhailiuk out of Kansas in the second round this past year. He is also known for his shooting, but to this point has not been able to live up to his reputation. He is only shooting 31.8 percent from three-point range in limited minutes across 39 games.

Reminder: Vivid Seats is the Official Ticket Reseller of LakersNation.com. New Customers use “LAKERSNATION” (all CAPS) in the Vivid Seats App on your phone and get 10% off any Lakers home game ticket order for the remainder of the season.