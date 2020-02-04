Lakers Trade Rumors: Pistons Seeking First Round Draft Pick For Derrick Rose

A number of names have been bounced around near the 2019-20 NBA trade deadline as potential targets for the Los Angeles Lakers and one who would undoubtedly fill a number of needs for the team would be Derrick Rose.

One of the biggest concerns for the Lakers during the 2019-20 NBA season has been the production they are getting at the point guard position, especially when LeBron James sits down. Rajon Rondo has been extremely inconsistent while Alex Caruso has been more of a defender and intangibles player, not providing a ton of scoring and playmaking. Quinn Cook and Troy Daniels also lack the playmaking the Lakers need.

Rose has had an outstanding season so far, even garnering some All-Star buzz with his play and the Detroit Pistons are reportedly open to a deal involving him.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, Detroit’s asking price is something Los Angeles can’t really offer, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The Pistons are open to discussing deals for Derrick Rose, with an asking price of a lottery-level first-round pick, according to sources.

Because of the Anthony Davis trade, the Lakers dealt away multiple first round draft picks. While this year’s pick isn’t one of them, NBA rules don’t allow teams to trade away consecutive first round draft picks meaning the Lakers can’t trade it.

This is the issue with looking at potential trades for the Lakers this season as their trade assets are almost non-existent and the main one they do have, Kyle Kuzma, has such a small salary that it’s almost impossible to get any player of consequence for him alone. Even if they were to add a couple of players such as Quinn Cook, Troy Daniels, or Jared Dudley, their options would be limited, especially without the draft capital to sweeten the offer.

For now, it still looks as if the team’s best hopes of adding a real contributor ahead of the 2020 NBA playoffs is through free agency and the buyout market. They have already been linked to Darren Collison, who would help fill a need and there is no telling who else will eventually become available.

Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka will have a lot of things to consider as the home stretch of this important season nears.