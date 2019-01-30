Lakers Trade Rumors: Pelicans View Lonzo Ball As Starting Point Guard Who Can Become Star

Since Anthony Davis’ trade request from the New Orleans Pelicans, Lonzo Ball’s name has been among those mentioned as part of the Los Angeles Lakers’ potential offer.

While the Lakers reportedly were ‘adamant’ about not trading Ball in recent weeks, it is unclear if the circumstances have since changed now that Davis may be available.

As Ball is recovering from a Grade 3 ankle sprain that is expected to keep him out a total of four to six weeks, his camp reportedly would prefer if he was traded to a third team instead of the Pelicans.

With the 21-year-old seeking a team that does not have an established point guard, it appears the Pelicans think extremely highly of him, according to Tania Ganguli of L.A. Times:

According to sources, the Pelicans view Ball as a player who would become the starting point guard. They don’t see Jrue Holiday as a point guard because he “doesn’t want to be a point guard,” one source said. The sources said the Pelicans would play Ball 35 minutes a night and make sure he “would fit” in with New Orleans so he could become a star.

Through Ball’s 1.5 seasons with the Lakers, there are different opinions about his potential. While Ball has been heavily criticized for his poor shooting percentages, his defensive instincts and playmaking abilities are impressive at this early stage of his career.

Although it would be difficult to trade Ball and the young core, Davis is only 25 years old and just entering the prime years of his career.

