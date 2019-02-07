Lakers Trade Rumors: Mike Muscala Acquired From Clippers For Michael Beasley & Ivica Zubac

In the time Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka have sat at the helm of the Los Angeles Lakers front office, they’ve completed at least one trade at the deadline in each of the past two years. Thus, even before Anthony Davis made his trade request, it was reasonable to expect activity.

When Davis informed the Pelicans he would not sign a contract extension and sought a trade before the 12 p.m. PT deadline on Thursday, it created an opportunity for Johnson and Pelinka to make a splash. However, the Lakers have been rebuffed every step of the way.

As negotiations with the New Orleans Pelicans stalled, the Lakers withdrew from talks and pivoted to acquire Reggie Bullock from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Svi Mykhailiuk and a future second-round draft pick.

That doesn’t appear to be the lone trade the Lakers will complete before the deadline, as according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, they are poised to acquire Mike Muscala from the Clippers in exchange for Michael Beasley and Ivica Zubac:

The Clippers are trading Mike Muscala to the Lakers for Michael Beasley and Ivica Zubac, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2019

The Clippers flip Muscala one day after he was officially acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers. Along with Bullock, he gives the Lakers another shooting threat and creates an open roster spot.

That may very well be for Carmelo Anthony, who the Lakers have remained linked to in recent weeks. Another conceivable option could be for L.A. to enter the buyout market, which is expected to be robust.

