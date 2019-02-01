Lakers Trade Rumors: Lonzo Ball, Rajon Rondo, Kyle Kuzma, Michael Beasley & Lance Stephenson Involved In Offers For Anthony Davis

Amid news of Anthony Davis informing the New Orleans Pelicans he would not sign a five-year, $240 million supermax contract extension this summer and also requesting a trade, the Los Angeles Lakers were among the teams to begin to pursuing a deal before the Feb. 7 deadline.

However, there were reports Pelicans general manager Dell Demps was not responding or receptive to calls from Lakers GM Rob Pelinka. It wasn’t considered much of a surprise as it was previously suggested San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich advised Demps not to give into Davis attempting to force his way to the Lakers.

President of basketball operations Magic Johnson eventually touched base with Demps, and that was followed by the Lakers presenting five trade scenarios.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, one proposal curiously included Lonzo Ball and Rajon Rondo, among others:

in the Lakers first offer to the Pelicans for Anthony Davis, LA offered Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Rajon Rondo, Michael Beasley and a first-round pick, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 2, 2019

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers also included Lance Stephenson as potential trade chip:

Sources: The Lakers have offered the Pelicans two of their talented young players — among Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Ivica Zubac, Josh Hart — with Rondo or Stephenson as core parts of a deal. For Pelicans, these have not been remotely serious offers. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 2, 2019

It was previously reported one variation of the five trade offers from the Lakers was comprised of Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and Ivica Zubac.

No matter how it might shake out, it appears certain the Lakers are willing to part with any members of their ballyhooed young core. That’s a change from years past where they were against breaking up the group for Paul George or Kawhi Leonard.

