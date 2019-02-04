Lakers Trade Rumors: Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, Michael Beasley & Solomon Hill Part Of Latest Anthony Davis Trade Offer

Although the Los Angeles Lakers were said to be motivated to complete an Anthony Davis trade prior to Thursday’s deadline, the New Orleans Pelicans reportedly were underwhelmed by the five initial trade proposals they received.

As New Orleans was mulling over a counter, the belief was they would ask the Lakers for multiple draft picks in addition to salary cap relief. That would go against how the Lakers have operated the past two offseasons, signing veterans to one-year contracts to remain flexible.

Nevertheless, it was reported Monday morning that the Lakers increased their offer to Pelicans, assembling a package that included multiple members of their young core, draft picks and a willingness to take on a second player with Davis.

According to Brad Turner of the L.A. Times, that entailed the Lakers proposing a trade offer that included Lonzo Ball, Michael Beasley, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson and draft picks, with Solomon Hill joining Davis in heading to L.A.:

Landed in Indy; update on Lakers-Pelicans talks. Magic Johnson, Dell Demps talked twice today, per source. Lakers willing to give Pelicans cap relief for Anthony Davis by taking Solomon Hill for Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Ingram, Rondo, Lance Stephenson, Beasley, 2 1st round picks. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) February 4, 2019

Upon Davis’ trade demand going public, the Pelicans were initially said to be interested in a haul that included Ball, Kuzma and Ivica Zubac. Ball’s camp reportedly would like to see him re-directed to a third team, but New Orleans is bullish on the 21-year-old.

That Ingram is now included in a potential trade is hardly a surprise. Aside from being in a nice rhythm the past handful of games, he’s touted as having the most upside of the young core the Lakers have assembled.

If the Lakers are to take on Hill, he’s under contract through next season at $12.7 million.

