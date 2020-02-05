Lakers Trade Rumors: Knicks Have Had ‘Exploratory Conversations’ About Kyle Kuzma

After the toughest week in all of sports, the Los Angeles Lakers are trying to move forward with the 2019-20 NBA trade deadline quickly approaching.

While the Lakers still have the best record in the Western Conference by 3.5 games, there are still areas for improvement for the 2020 NBA playoffs.

As the Lakers could use a backup point guard and wing defender, their only attractive asset is Kyle Kuzma following the Anthony Davis trade back in July.

With the New York Knicks firing president Steve Mills and expected to be sellers now, they reportedly have had ‘exploratory conversations’ with the Lakers about Kuzma, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Knicks have had exploratory conversations on Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2020

These conversations between the Lakers and Knicks reportedly have centered around Marcus Morris now, according to Brad Turner of Los Angeles Times:

Lakers/Clippers in trade conversations about Knicks' Marcus Morris, sources. NY interested in Kyle Kuzma; would need Danny Green's contract to make work. NY would want to move Green to another team. Clippers willing to part with Mo Harkless, but like Landry Shamet, who NY wants. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) February 5, 2020

As it currently stands, the Lakers including Danny Green in a potential Morris trade would be the easiest path. As Morris signed a one-year, $15 million deal, Green signed a two-year, $30 million deal during 2019 NBA free agency.

With the Los Angeles Clippers also interested in Morris, it may come down to keeping him away from the other team heading into Feb. 6 at this point.