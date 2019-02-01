Lakers Trade Rumors: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Not Included In Any Anthony Davis Trade Offers

After initial trouble making contact with the New Orleans Pelicans, the Los Angeles Lakers have since been among the teams engaged in Anthony Davis trade talks. The Lakers are said to be particularly motivated to complete a trade prior to the Feb. 7 deadline.

Doing so would pair LeBron James with a second transcendent talent for a final playoff push this season. Moreover, it would also prevent the Boston Celtics from possibly becoming involved.

Although Anthony Davis Sr. denounced the Celtics as an ideal setting for his son, it’s believed they would surrender more assets to the Pelicans in a trade come July 1. Boston is prohibited from trading for Davis at this time without including Kyrie Irving in a deal, which is a non-starter.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are said to have submitted five trade scenarios to the Pelicans. Multiple reports indicate the likes of Lonzo Ball, Michael Beasley, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Lance Stephenson and Ivica Zubac have all been included in some form or fashion.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has remained exempt in trade talks i:

Sources with The Athletic's Pelicans reporter @WillGuillory: One player the Lakers have not placed in discussions with Pelicans for Anthony Davis (besides LeBron James): Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 2, 2019

Caldwell-Pope does hold a full no-trade clause by virtue of signing consecutive one-year contracts with the same team. That could serve as an impediment to the 25-year-old not being floated in trade proposals for Davis, as well as the fact that he too shares an agent with Davis and James in Rich Paul.

Though, earlier this season it appeared Caldwell-Pope’s representatives were open to a trade if it meant being sent to a better situation that could be parlayed into a long-term contract. That wouldn’t appear to be the Pelicans, who have Jrue Holiday entrenched at shooting guard.

The Lakers retaining Caldwell-Pope’s expiring contract would be of benefit for them in the event they complete a trade for Davis before the deadline. Doing so would still leave the team in position to have $30 million in salary cap space for 2019 free agency.

