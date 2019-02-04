Lakers Trade Rumors: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope For Jabari Parker Deal Discussed With Bulls

Well before trade speculation with Anthony Davis picked up, the Los Angeles Lakers were linked to smaller dealers. Most prominently when Trevor Ariza became available and the Lakers attempted to complete a trade with the Phoenix Suns that included Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Although Caldwell-Pope possesses a full no-trade clause by virtue of signing consecutive one-year contracts, he and his representation — notably the same as LeBron James in the form of Rich Paul and Klutch Sports — were seeking a new home.

The hope was to find Caldwell-Pope a situation in which he would receive an expanded opportunity. The Houston Rockets emerged as a potential suitor as they were looking to trade Carmelo Anthony.

Although nothing has come of trade rumors Caldwell-Pope has been mentioned in, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst indicated a deal was discussed and could be completed with the Chicago Bulls for Jabari Parker, via the “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective” podcast:

“The Lakers may do a trade that doesn’t involve Anthony Davis. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, I believe the reporting has been out there that he has not been included in any of the offers to New Orleans. … Caldwell-Pope is available and has been floated out there for some spots. One place that they have talked to, now I’m not saying this deal is going to get done, but one place they have talked to is Chicago for Jabari Parker. … The Bulls really like Caldwell-Pope.”

Parker is earning $20 million this season, which would require the Lakers to include another player with Caldwell-Pope for salary purposes. Parker presumably would finish out the season with the Lakers, then have his $20 million team option for 2019-2020 declined.

