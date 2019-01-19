Lakers Trade Rumors: Josh Hart, Ivica Zubac & Moritz Wagner Available

Five games past the midway point of the 2018-19 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are currently 25-21 and eight in the competitive Western Conference.

Considering all the circumstances and challenges they’ve encountered, highlighted by the LeBron James and Rajon Rondo injuries, the Lakers have still exceeded expectations up to this point.

However, they are looking to win now in Year 1 with James and have an opportunity to improve their roster with the NBA trade deadline approaching on Feb. 7.

After Lonzo Ball was reportedly shopped ‘a little bit’ earlier in the season, the Lakers have made Josh Hart, Moritz Wagner and Ivica Zubac available, according to Ken Berger of Bleacher Report:

Josh Hart, Ivica Zubac and Moritz Wagner are available, rival executives say, while pretty much everyone else is off the table.

Earlier in the season, the Lakers were reportedly unwilling to include Josh Hart in a potential trade for Trevor Ariza. While Hart has struggled prior to his game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, he was dealing with backs spasms the past ‘several days.’

As for Zubac and Wagner, the Lakers appear comfortable with JaVale McGee and Tyson Chandler splitting minutes at center. While Zubac’s performances when given minutes may change their minds, Wagner is slowly working himself back as the No. 25 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

