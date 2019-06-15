Lakers Trade Rumors: Celtics Hesitant To ‘Overwhelm’ Pelicans With Offer For Anthony Davis

Heading into the 2019 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Lakers are attempting to trade for Anthony Davis again from the New Orleans Pelicans nearly five months later.

While the New York Knicks are the second team on Davis’ long-term trade destinations list, some within their organization reportedly are ‘uncomfortable’ trading away ‘significant’ assets for the 26-year-old. As a result, it appears the Lakers have all of the leverage this time around.

However, despite Kyrie Irving reportedly not expected to re-sign with them for the Brooklyn Nets in free agency, the Boston Celtics are still attempting to trade for Davis as well.

This comes after Klutch Sports agent Rich Paul confirmed that he informed the Celtics his client would not re-sign with them, according to S.L. Price of Sports Illustrated:

“They can trade for him, but it’ll be for one year. I mean: If the Celtics traded for Anthony Davis, we would go there and we would abide by our contractual [obligations] and we would go into free agency in 2020. I’ve stated that to them. But in the event that he decides to walk away and you give away assets? Don’t blame Rich Paul.”

As the Celtics may risk it all for a one-year rental, it appears they are hesitant to ‘overwhelm’ the Pelicans with an offer, according to Adam Himmelsbach of Boston Globe:

It is widely known that the Celtics have the shiniest collection of assets for a potential Davis deal, but there are questions about how far they would open their treasure chest. One league source said the uncertainty surrounding Davis’s long-term future in Boston has thus far limited the Celtics’ willingness to overwhelm New Orleans with an offer.

While president of basketball operations Danny Ainge has earned high praise for rebuilding the Celtics, a Davis trade could quickly make all that disappear in just one season.

As the Pelicans are trying to gain some leverage, the Lakers are in a good position regardless. Armed with the No. 4 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and a max contract slot, there are numerous options to significantly improve the roster.

Although there is no timeline, it would make sense for the Pelicans to trade Davis leading up to June 20.