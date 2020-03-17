Lakers To Be Tested For Coronavirus After Kevin Durant, Three Nets Players Test Positive
Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
On March 11, the 2019-20 NBA season was suspended shortly after Rudy Gobert and later Donovan Mitchell tested positive for the coronavirus.

Since then, Christian Wood has tested positive as commissioner Adam Silver and company attempt to navigate through unchartered waters now.

While the Los Angeles Lakers have been following instructions now, there are concerns after four Brooklyn Nets players tested positive a week later.

In their last game, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Lakers fell short to the Nets 104-102 on March 10, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic:

As a result, the Lakers will be tested soon and will be placed in a 14-day quarantine after the news, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

With seven players testing positive for the coronavirus in less than a week, the concern is how far it has spread within the league and their families.

While health is the first and only priority, owners and executives increasingly believed the best-case scenario was a mid-to-late June return for the NBA.

In a time when the landscape is constantly changing and a lot of things have to go right, it is fair to wonder if the season can even continue at some point.