Lakers To Be Tested For Coronavirus After Kevin Durant, Three Nets Players Test Positive

On March 11, the 2019-20 NBA season was suspended shortly after Rudy Gobert and later Donovan Mitchell tested positive for the coronavirus.

Since then, Christian Wood has tested positive as commissioner Adam Silver and company attempt to navigate through unchartered waters now.

While the Los Angeles Lakers have been following instructions now, there are concerns after four Brooklyn Nets players tested positive a week later.

In their last game, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Lakers fell short to the Nets 104-102 on March 10, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus, Durant tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Durant says he is feeling fine: "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this." — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2020

As a result, the Lakers will be tested soon and will be placed in a 14-day quarantine after the news, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

Team source confirms to ESPN that in light of the Nets news, the Lakers – who played Brooklyn in their last game before the NBA suspension – will administer coronavirus testing on their players tomorrow and the players will be played in a 14-day quarantine. @BA_Turner was first — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 17, 2020

With seven players testing positive for the coronavirus in less than a week, the concern is how far it has spread within the league and their families.

While health is the first and only priority, owners and executives increasingly believed the best-case scenario was a mid-to-late June return for the NBA.

In a time when the landscape is constantly changing and a lot of things have to go right, it is fair to wonder if the season can even continue at some point.