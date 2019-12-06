Lakers Sweep Three-Game Road Trip Against Nuggets, Jazz, And Blazers

The Los Angeles Lakers notched a perfect 3-0 road trip as they defeated the Portland Trail Blazers, 136-113.

Anthony Davis and JaVale McGee took advantage of their size in the paint to kick off the game as they combined to score 22 of the team’s first 24 points. However, the Trail Blazers frontcourt kept pace with them as Carmelo Anthony and Hassan Whiteside carried the scoring load early for their team.

Down the stretch of the quarter, the two teams traded baskets as neither side was able to string together consecutive stops. Portland played more uptempo which helped their offensive rhythm, but back-to-back threes from Kyle Kuzma and Troy Daniels helped give Los Angeles a 39-34 lead to end the first quarter.

Rajon Rondo sparked an early 15-0 run to start the second quarter as he knocked down a pair of three-pointers while also managing the offense well. LeBron James also looked more aggressive as he nailed a couple of jumpers during the run that helped the Lakers go up 20 points.

Portland did a good job of responding by scoring nine unanswered points to cut into their lead, but Davis then went to work on Anthony Tolliver, scoring in the post and converting a four-point play. With the offense clicking, the Lakers went into the half up 77-62.

Damian Lillard looked for his shot to begin the third quarter as he scored on several possessions, including a tough three-pointer over a Danny Green contest to help the Blazers hang around. However, James heated up from the field, draining three consecutive threes to keep Portland from building any further momentum.

With the offense rolling, the Lakers defense began to pick up as they began to swarm the Trail Blazers along the perimeter, forcing them into tough looks that they could not convert on. Davis continued to torch Portland as he scored 14 points in the period, helping the purple and gold go into the fourth quarter up 110-93.

Kyle Kuzma finally got going offensively as he scored seven quick points to keep the pressure on the Trail Blazers who looked deflated on both ends.

Los Angeles took advantage of Portland’s lethargic defense with a couple of highlight dunks courtesy of James and Kuzma.

While the Blazers made one final push, the Lakers were too dominate to close their impressive road trip.