Lakers Sweep Spurs In 2019-20 NBA Season Series Behind LeBron James’ Six Three-Pointers

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the San Antonio Spurs, 129-102.

Both teams started the game off cold as neither side was able to take advantage of some open looks, but the Spurs took the lead after hitting three three-pointers. The Lakers managed to answer by getting into the paint and converting on some high-percentage looks underneath the basket.

Los Angeles and San Antonio eventually took turns trading the lead midway through the quarter as each looked to attack the basket for layups. Despite some sloppy play to close the period, the Lakers still went into the second quarter up 21-19 after a pretty Davis midrange jumper.

The Los Angeles defense came out active to begin the second quarter as they did a good job of rotating and contesting all of San Antonio’s shot attempts, forcing them into a scoring drought before a Bryn Forbes three-pointer. Rajon Rondo was able to take advantage of the lack of attention from the Spurs defense and helped extend the team’s lead.

The big man tandem of Davis and Dwight Howard provided a nice lift as the pair protected the paint well and got loose for a few lob attempts. LeBron James finally got going to close the period, easily getting into the key and converting on tough looks to put Los Angeles up 51-41.

Unlike the first quarter, the Lakers got off to a much better start offensively in the third quarter as they were able to convert on their perimeter attempts after getting the basketball up court faster. The All-Star pairing of Davis and James found their groove scoring the basketball and pushed the lead into double digits.

JaVale McGee had an excellent stint in the period as he was everywhere on both ends of the court, giving Los Angeles a nice spark. Despite that, the Spurs were able to cut into the lead but the Lakers still went into the fourth quarter up 87-74.

Both teams came out hot shooting from distance as they traded several three-pointers, but James caught fire as he hit five consecutive threes to put Los Angeles well out front. His scoring barrage seemed to demoralize the Spurs as they were unable to make a run to close the gap and the Lakers would sweep the 2019-20 NBA season series.