Lakers Starting 14-Day Quarantine And Waiting For Coronavirus Test Results Now

One week ago, NBA commissioner Adam Silver suspended the 2019-20 season shortly after Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

Since then, the world is coming together in hopes of slowing down what has recently been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

As the Los Angeles Lakers have been following the league’s protocol, there are concerns after four Brooklyn Nets tested positive for the coronavirus.

With the Nets being their last opponent before the 30-day suspension, the Lakers players were tested, according to Brad Turner of Los Angeles Times:

Sources: A majority of the Lakers players were tested at 9 a.m. for the coronavirus at the practice facility. The doctor on site did testing with like this Q-tip through the nose, has to touch throat and twist it. Took about 10 seconds. Lakers hope to get results by Friday. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) March 18, 2020

While the Lakers are waiting for results, they have started their quarantine as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now:

Lakers players now start 14-day self-quarantine for Covid-19 and wait for results of testing, sources. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) March 18, 2020

In just the past week alone, states and counties are attempting to navigate through unchartered waters by shutting down for multiple weeks now.

Along with the CDC’s recommendations of washing hands frequently and social distancing, Los Angeles has shut down in hopes of reducing cases.

While health is the only priority in times like these, the NBA continues to monitor the situation in hopes of resuming the season at some point.