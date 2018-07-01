Lakers Officially Sign Undrafted Guard Malik Newman To Two-Way Contract

Shortly after announcing the signing of first-round draft pick Moritz Wagner, the Los Angeles Lakers announced a second deal with another rookie.

The franchise made their agreement on a two-way contract with undrafted Kansas guard Malik Newman official. Newman was a major player for the Jayhawks last season as he averaged 14.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.1 steals in 39 games.

Additionally, he led Kansas in scoring during the NCAA Tournament, averaging 21.6 points and being named the Midwest Regional Most Outstanding Player in helping lead the Jayhawks to the Final Four.

Two-way contracts were introduced last year as a way for teams to sign promising players and help them develop. Players are only allowed to be on the main roster for 45 days with the rest of the time being spent in the G League.

This is the Lakers’ second two-way contract as Alex Caruso remains on that type of deal as well. Meaning, any other player signed by the Lakers will need to be on a regular contract.

Fans will soon get their first look at Newman as well as Wagner and a host of others as the Lakers are set to kick of Summer League play on Monday in the new California Classic. Following three games in Sacramento, the team will head to Las Vegas to defend their Summer League Championship won last season.

Medium Large is looking to add motivated individuals with big dreams and a big appetite for success to our LakersNation.com direct sales team based in Los Angeles or Orange County. If you love sports, know digital sales, and can throw your weight behind an aggressive commission based opportunity than we would love to talk to you. Please apply at: http://mediumlarge.la/?jobs=1576. If you meet our criteria we will be in touch!