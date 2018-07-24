Lakers Officially Sign Travis Wear To Two-Way Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers officially announced the signing of Travis Wear to a two-way contract for the 2018-19 NBA season. Wear takes the second available two-way contract available to the Lakers; Alex Caruso occupies the other.

It had previously been taken by Malik Newman, but he was recently waived. Wear will be permitted to spend up to 45 days with the Lakers this season while their South Bay G League affiliate is still playing.

If and when South Bay’s season (playoffs included) ends, Wear is then free to spend all his time with the Lakers. He signed with South Bay last season, averaging 16.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.2 blocks in 33 games (29 starts).

His play earned Wear an opportunity with the Lakers in March, which was his first time in the NBA since appearing in 51 games (one start) for the New York Knicks during the 2014-15 season.

Wear was signed to a 10-day contract, earned a second 10-day, then was signed by the Lakers for the remainder of the regular season. He played in 17 games, averaging 4.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, and shot 36.2 percent from deep.

Although Wear saw limited minutes, he demonstrated an ability to help stretch the floor and earned praise from Lakers head coach Luke Walton for his defense and rebounding.

With Wear officially in the fold, the Lakers have now maxed out their training camp roster at 20 players.

