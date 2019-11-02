Lakers Sign Sponsorship Agreement With Attorney And Famed Billboard Maker Jacob Emrani

The Los Angeles Lakers announced a multi-season partnership with local attorney Jacob Emrani, which will bring in-arena fan engagement to Staples Center and social activation. Emrani will also sponsor a new “Call Jacob Selfie Race” video feature, where fans get to submit their selfie to be featured in the race on the videoboard and win cash prizes.

Additionally, Emrani will make a Staples Center suite available for other Lakers fans to join him for one home game.

“As a grade-school student, rooting and cheering for my favorite basketball team, I never could have imagined that I would one day be a sponsor of the best NBA franchise,” Emrani said.

“But this isn’t just for me, this is for all of the fans in Los Angeles. We look for this relationship to help strengthen our philanthropic efforts in the community.”

Lakers president of business operations Tim Harris added: “Jacob’s longtime support of the organization, along with his desire to help enhance the fan experience, aligned with the qualities we were looking for in a sponsor.

“He is one of our most passionate and loyal fans, as well as an admired member of the Los Angeles community, and we are thrilled to have him join the team.”

Emrani, who of course recognized by his famed “Call Jacob” moniker, has helped tens of thousands of Angelinos seek justice following an accident or injury.

Beyond his work as a personal injury lawyer, Emrani gained notoriety throughout Southern California for his billboards last year aimed at recruiting LeBron James and Paul George to the Lakers.

Emrani sponsored ‘#LABron’ billboards in the greater L.A. area, then had six different designs targeting George. Of course, George wound up spurning his hometown team in favor of re-signing with Oklahoma City Thunder.

George did ultimately make his return to Los Angeles, requesting a trade over the summer to join forces with Kawhi Leonard on the Clippers.