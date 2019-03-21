Lakers Sign Scott Machado From South Bay To 10-Day Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers announced the signing of Scott Machado to a 10-day contract. Machado joins Andre Ingram as South Bay Lakers who have made their way to the parent team this season.

Though, Machado’s arrival comes at Ingram’s expense, as his 10-day deal expired Thursday. Ingram played sparingly and went scoreless in four games with the Lakers.

Machado joins the team fresh off being named G League Player of the Week for the period of March 11-17. He averaged 25.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists and 2.3 steals while shooting 50 percent from the floor in three straight wins during that stretch.

While it came after the week he was recognized for, Machado scored a career-high 40 points to go along with a season-high 16 assists in a South Bay win on Monday. He backed that with 13 points, seven rebounds and 13 assists in a victory on Wednesday.

In 10 games since the All-Star break, Machado has averaged 23.4 points and 10.6 assists. Overall this season, he ranks third in the G League with 8.0 assists per game. It’s conceivable he will share time with Alex Caruso at backup point guard, or perhaps play alongside him.

Machado is in his second season with South Bay after previously spending time playing for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (Houston Rockets affiliate), Santa Cruz Warriors (Golden State Warriors) and Salt Lake City Stars (Utah Jazz).