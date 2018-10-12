Lakers Sign Scott Machado, Bringing Roster To 18 Players

The Los Angeles Lakers announced the signing of Scott Machado, which brings their roster to 18 players, including Alex Caruso and Travis Wear who both are on two-way contracts. The team did not release details of Machado’s contract.

He played in 46 games (22 starts) for the South Bay Lakers last season, averaging 15.9 points, 8.7 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 31.4 minutes per game. He shot 45 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from deep.

Machado played minimal minutes over six games for the Houston Rockets during the 2012-13 season, then appeared in five playoff games.

It’s likely he signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Lakers, which would allow for Machado to receive compensation if or when he’s waived and elect to join their G League affiliate for a minimum of 60 days.

While Machado has spent portions of Summer League and preseason with various NBA teams, it’s unlikely he receives much of an opportunity with the Lakers. He nonetheless could prove valuable for South Bay, particularly during times Caruso is up with the parent team.

Want to get your content COMPLETELY AD FREE? Follow us on Apple News!