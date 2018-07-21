Lakers Sign Johnathan Williams For Training Camp Roster

The Los Angeles Lakers announced the signing of Johnathan Williams, who’s the team’s third such minor transaction within the past week. They previously inked Joel Berry II and Jeffrey Carroll, and on Friday reportedly came to terms with Michael Beasley.

Williams appeared in all seven Las Vegas Summer League Games, averaging 4.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per contest. In 37 games (36 starts) for Gonzaga last season, he averaged 13.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 blocks.

Williams shot 56.3 percent from the field, earning First Team All-West Coast Conference honors. He was also named to the All-WCC First Team in 2017, and was a member of Team USA in the FIBA U16 and U17 World Championships in 2011 and 2012, winning two gold medals.

With Williams in the fold, the Lakers now have 19 players on their training camp roster, with one spot available.

Of that group, 15 are signed to guaranteed contracts, while Alex Caruso has one of the team’s pair of two-way contracts. Malik Newman was signed to a two-way contract earlier this month but got waived on Thursday.

