Lakers Sign Undrafted Oklahoma State Product Jeffrey Carroll

The Los Angeles Lakers announced the signing of Jeffrey Carroll, brining their training camp roster to 18 players, which is one below the allotted maximum. It was previously reported Carroll was joining the Lakers on an Exhibit 10 deal.

Such a contract allow teams to sign a player but if the player is waived, there is an incentive paid of up $50,000 should the player sign with that NBA team’s G League affiliate and remains there for a minimum of 60 days.

Therefore, if Carroll doesn’t earn a roster spot with the Lakers, they, in theory, could provide him with a financial incentive to stay with the organization and play for their South Bay affiliate.

In 118 career games (77 starts) for Oklahoma State from 2014-18, Carroll averaged 12 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 25.1 minutes per game. He averaged 15.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 30.7 minutes as a senior, but went undrafted.

Carroll appeared in six of seven Las Vegas Summer League games the Lakers participated in, and averaged 4.2 points on 48 percent shooting, to along with two rebounds over nine minutes per game.

Carroll is the team’s second signing in as many days, as the Lakers also inked Joel Berry II since wrapping up Summer League.