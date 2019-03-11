Lakers Sign Andre Ingram To 10-Day Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers officially announced the signing of Andre Ingram to a 10-day contract. He is meeting the team in Chicago for their five-game road trip that begins Tuesday.

Lakers head coach Luke Walton confirmed the team’s intention to sign Ingram after Monday’s practice. He joins them from South Bay for a second consecutive season. “I love his attitude,” Walton said of Ingram.

“He doesn’t complain, he works hard no matter what. You talk to the G League coaches, whenever they need him, he’s ready to play.”

Walton said other players are ahead on the depth chart, but made it clear he would not hesitate to call on Ingram, Alex Caruso or Johnathan Williams if players aren’t giving the necessary effort.

The G League’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made, Ingram has shot 45.1 percent from deep through 11 seasons. Ingram’s percentage was down a bit this season — 35.3 percent — as he averaged 8.6 points and 2.6 rebounds in 35 games (13 starts) for South Bay.

Ingram became a national sensation last season by making his NBA debut at 32 years old. He scored 19 points in his debut, good for the highest-scoring first career game for a Lakers player since Nick Van Exel had 23 points in 1993.

Ingram also set a record with four made 3-pointers in that game, marking the most by a Lakers rookie in his debut.