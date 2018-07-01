Lakers Sign 2018 NBA Draft Pick Moritz Wagner



In in the midst of the first full day of free agency, the Los Angeles Lakers announced the signing of Moritz Wagner. Terms of the contract were not released.

The Lakers selected Wagner with the 25th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. He appeared in 107 games (77 starts) over four seasons at Michigan, averaging 10.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. Wagner earned All-Tournament Team honors by averaging 15 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 assits and 1.2 steals in the NCAA tournament.

The Wolverines were defeated by Villanova in the championship game, much to Josh Hart’s delight. After his first official practice with the Lakers, Wagner said Hart had refrained from ribbing him over the Wildcats’ second championship in the past three years.

There was speculation the Lakers were deliberately taking their time to sign Wagner so as to preserve the possibility of including his draft rights in a potential trade. Now, per the league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, Wagner can’t be traded for 30 days.

The 21-year-old was named to the Lakers Summer League roster, with the group set to begin play Monday in the inaugural California Classic at Golden 1 Center.

Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson, general manager Rob Pelinka and head coach Luke Walton have all raved about Wagner’s outgoing and competitive personality, and skill set. Hart and Kyle Kuzma were also impressed by Wagner’s pre-draft workout.

He figures to receive an opportunity to earn playing time, particularly with the Lakers waiving Thomas Bryant.

