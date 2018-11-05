NBA Rumors: Tyson Chandler Forfeited $2.1 Million To Secure Buyout From Suns, Sign With Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to make their first big in-season roster move by signing veteran center Tyson Chandler to a deal. Chandler agreed to a buyout with the Phoenix Suns and once he clears waivers is expected to sign with the Lakers.

The move makes a ton of sense for both sides as Chandler provides the Lakers with a big body who can match up with the stronger centers in the league, and stability as a backup behind JaVale McGee.

For Chandler, this allows him to have a bigger role on a team that will be competing for the playoffs. The buyout was beneficial for the Suns as well as they were able to get out from the last year of Chandler’s contract.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Chandler sacrificed $2.1 million in order to make the buyout happen:

Sources on @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium: Tyson Chandler gave back $2.1M of his $13.5M deal in contract buyout with the Suns. He will soon join the Lakers and recoup the salary. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 5, 2018

As Charania pointed out, Chandler will make the money back with the Lakers so he isn’t necessarily losing anything financially, while moving into a better situation for himself. He could play around 15 to 20 minutes a game and really solidify the backend of the second unit.

The move also allows Chandler to return home for the first time in his NBA career. The 18-year veteran is a Southern California native who went into the NBA after starring at Dominguez High School in Compton.

Whatever the case may be, Chandler brings another championship veteran to this Lakers group who can help mentor the young talent and he was willing to do whatever was necessary to facilitate the move.