Lakers Rumors: Travis Wear Signed To 2-Way Contract

UPDATE (July 24, 12:05 p.m. PT): The Los Angeles Lakers made their signing of Travis Wear to a two-way contract official.

As injuries mounted last season, it provide playing opportunities for the likes of Alex Caruso, Travis Wear, and for the final two games, Andre Ingram. Caruso’s playing time was the most expected as he was on a two-way contract.

Meanwhile, Wear initially joined the team in early March by signing a 10-day contract. It marked his first action in the NBA since appearing in 51 games (making one start) for the New York Knicks during the 2014-15 NBA season.

Wear’s play earned him a second 10-day contract, and that was followed by signing with the Lakers for the remainder of the season.

Now, the UCLA product appears poised to return with the team on a two-way contract, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:

Free agent forward Travis Wear has agreed to a two-way contract with the Lakers, league sources tell ESPN. He played 17 games with Lakers last season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 24, 2018

Wear’s signing brings the Lakers’ training camp roster to a maximum 20 players, and they now have utilized both two-way contracts; Caruso remains on such a contract for this season. Malik Newman was signed to a two-way contract but was recently waived.

Wear averaged 4.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, and shot 36.2 percent from deep for the Lakers while appearing in 17 games. He averaged 16.7 points per game, 8.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.2 blocked shots while with South Bay.

