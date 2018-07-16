Lakers Rumors: Svi Mykhailiuk Contract Details Reveal Only First Year Is Fully Guaranteed

The Los Angeles Lakers addressed their need for shooting in the 2018 NBA Draft with their selection of Kansas guard Svi Mykhailiuk with the 47th overall selection. As a second-round draft pick, Mykhailiuk’s contract with the team could go any number of ways.

It was announced that Mykhailiuk had signed a three-year deal with the Lakers, but now some specifics are coming out about the contract.

According to Eric Pincus of Basketball Insiders, only the first year of Mykhailiuk’s contract is guaranteed and there is also a team option on the final season:

For Svi Mykhailiuk – his first year is $1,487,694 fully guaranteed w/Lakers – a high number for the 47th pick – 2nd/3rd years at min, non-guaranteed until 7/5/19 and 7/5/20 – also team option on 20-21 @BBallInsiders Los Angeles Lakers — Eric Pincus (@EricPincus) July 12, 2018

This deal gives the Lakers some flexibility regarding Mykhailiuk, who has been very impressive so far during Summer League.

The team has him for three years if they want, but will also have the ability to move Mykhailiuk or waive him if they need the cap space, much like they did with Thomas Bryant earlier this summer.

Mykhailiuk has certainly looked like someone worth keeping around as he has shown himself to be more than just a shooter. He is second on the Lakers in scoring in Las Vegas at 15 points per game, while also averaging 4.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from 3-point range.

General manager Rob Pelinka has said that training camp will be an open competition for starting and rotation spots this season. If he can continue to play at this level, Mykhailiuk could prove to be hard for the Lakers to keep off the floor once the season begins.

