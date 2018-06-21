NBA Trade Rumors: Spurs ‘Shut The Door’ On Kawhi Leonard Trade Talks With Lakers

With the 2018 NBA Draft just hours away, the rumors are beginning to pick up and it isn’t just about new players. This is prime time for major deals to be made and the Los Angeles Lakers are said to have interest in disgruntled San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard.

Speculation has gone back and forth on Leonard as it was originally reported that the Lakers hadn’t spoken with the Spurs on a potential deal, though they were listening to offers. However it was later reported that the Lakers indeed had contacted San Antonio to express interest in him.

Adding more to the story, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported that the Spurs immediately ended any trade talks with the Lakers:

Within the last week the Lakers contacted the Spurs to discuss a Kawhi Leonard trade. As one source put it, “they basically shut the door on us.” — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 21, 2018

Shelburne added that players were not even discussed as the talks never got that far:

No players were ever discussed. The conversation never got that far. And it hasn’t continued — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 21, 2018

With the belief that a Leonard trade to the Lakers would be the first step to another ‘superteam’ being created in the Western Conference, it makes sense that the Spurs would be resistant to dealing with the Lakers.

By all accounts they would prefer to move him outside of the West and that is normal for teams in this position. Whether or not this means all chances of the Lakers dealing for Leonard are done is unclear.

If the Lakers can offer the best package, the Spurs would likely listen as they want the most assets possible if dealing away a star of Leonard’s caliber.

