Lakers Rumors: Scouts Claim LeBron James Ignores Calls From Luke Walton When Running Point Guard

After signing LeBron James to a four-year contract, the Los Angeles Lakers took the unorthodox approach of rounding out their roster with veterans and playmakers. That was opposed to spot-up shooters that have typically littered rosters led by James.

While it was a different approach than some of James’ prior teams, the Lakers made it clear they wanted to avoid burdening him with playmaking on a nightly basis. The strategy is one James has publicly supported.

Nevertheless, his taking more control of the offense coincided with the Lakers turning the ship around after a 2-5 start to the season. Though, there’s also something to be said for the turnaround on defense and players also growing accustomed to playing with one another.

More may now fall into his lap as Rajon Rondo is recovering from hand surgery and Lonzo Ball could be limited by a sprained left ankle. In the instances where James had already been assuming point guard duties, scouts believe it’s come with not necessarily running plays Lakers head coach Luke Walton called, per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst: