Lakers Rumors: Ryan West Leaving Front Office As Director Of Player Personnel

After a drama-filled start to the 2019 NBA offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers found their way and are viewed as contenders heading into the 2019-20 NBA season.

From head coach Frank Vogel’s hiring to the Anthony Davis trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, it has been an eventful offseason for the city of Los Angeles — to say the least.

As the Lakers are looking to establish stability since former president of basketball operations Magic Johnson’s resignation, there is another front office change now.

The Lakers and director of player personnel Ryan West reportedly have parted ways prior to the 2019-20 NBA season, according to Bill Oram of The Athletic:

Lakers front office news: The team has parted ways with director of player personnel Ryan West, sources told @TheAthletic. The son of Jerry West was first hired as a scout in 2009. Worked in Memphis before that. West credited for D’Angelo Russell and Jordan Clarkson picks. — Bill Oram (@billoram) July 27, 2019

Primarily known as Jerry West’s son, he is credited for the team’s rebuilding process through the NBA Draft with the selections of D’Angelo Russell and Jordan Clarkson:

The Russell pick took some time to bear fruit, obviously. But he blossomed into an All-Star when most of the league assumed the Lakers would select Jahlil Okafor. — Bill Oram (@billoram) July 27, 2019

Following 10 seasons with the Lakers, it is currently unclear what ultimately led to the two sides surprisingly parting ways. However, there will be a lot of speculation regarding West joining his father and the Los Angeles Clippers now.

As the situation develops, West deserves credit for helping the Lakers navigate through uncertain times. For a team that heavily relied on All-Star players, the scouting department was a bright spot amid all of the losing.

While the Lakers had numerous lottery picks, they were able to speed up the rebuilding process with their late-first to early-second round draft picks. Although Kyle Kuzma is the only member left from their young core, the Lakers have championship aspirations with Davis and LeBron James.