Lakers Rumors: Ron Adams Will Remain On Warriors Coaching Staff In ‘Revised Role’

Although all of the attention is on the 2019-20 Los Angeles Lakers roster right now and rightfully so, the coaching staff has undergone some significant changes as well.

While the Lakers head coaching search took nearly a month and added to the reported dysfunction then, they eventually hired former Indiana Pacers head coach Frank Vogel.

And to surround Vogel, the Lakers eventually hired former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Jason Kidd and former Memphis Grizzlies head coach Lionel Hollins.

With two former head coaches already, the Lakers were interested in Golden State Warriors assistant coach Ron Adams, according to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN:

After talking with the Los Angeles Lakers, Ron Adams will remain in a revised role on the Golden State Warriors’ coaching staff, league sources told ESPN.

Since Adams will remain with the Warriors, the Lakers reportedly never made an official offer to the 71-year-old:

The Lakers had received permission from the Warriors to speak with Adams about the possibility of joining Frank Vogel’s staff, but no official offer was made, according to a league source.

While Adams is well respected for his defensive schemes and would have been a great addition to the team’s coaching staff, the Lakers have significantly improved from former head coach Luke Walton and his coaching staff.

With general manager Rob Pelinka quickly pivoting to depth after Kawhi Leonard signed with the Los Angeles Clippers, Vogel has the tough task of finding the right lineups.

Outside of perhaps Talen Horton-Tucker, 13 out of the team’s 14 players could realistically be a part of the rotation.

Since there is a lot of versatility, it will be interesting to see who starts alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. As Vogel has not decided on James starting on point guard, Davis has made it clear he wants to play power forward.