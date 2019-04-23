Lakers Rumors: Rob Pelinka, Kurt Rambis Interview Jason Kidd For Head Coaching Job

When the Los Angeles Lakers began their coaching search, former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Jason Kidd was viewed as a potential candidate.

As the Lakers reportedly reached out to Kidd during the 2018-19 NBA season to gauge his interest, the latest report had them changing their stance.

Before head coach Luke Walton was ultimately fired, Kidd appeared on ESPN’s “The Jump” where he discussed the potential opportunity to coach LeBron James and the Lakers.

Although owner Jeanie Buss reportedly was not happy with that, the Lakers interviewed Kidd for the team’s head coaching job, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

Jason Kidd interviewed for the Los Angeles Lakers’ head coaching vacancy Monday, multiple sources told ESPN.

As general manager Rob Pelinka has been in charge of the team’s coaching search, executive Kurt Rambis reportedly was part of the interview:

Kidd’s interview was with general manager Rob Pelinka, as well as team executive Kurt Rambis and was conducted at the team’s practice facility in El Segundo, California. The interview with the Hall of Fame point guard lasted for several hours, sources told ESPN.

Since Walton’s firing, the Lakers have interviewed former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue, Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Monty Williams, and Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard. All three have relationships with LeBron James, who will need to buy into the team’s new head coach.

With the Lakers interviewing Kidd, they reportedly may interview more candidates during this process.