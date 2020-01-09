Lakers Rumors: Rob Pelinka Initiated Kyle Kuzma Trade Discussions With Kings

Although the Los Angeles Lakers boast the best record in the Western Conference, general manager Rob Pelinka is already in the midst of looking for ways to upgrade the roster.

Pelinka has not been shy about gauging the market for a blockbuster deal ever since his arrival as evidenced by his attempts to bring Anthony Davis over from the New Orleans Pelicans. Not only did his efforts initially fall short, but they created some unwanted distractions surrounding a team that was trying to get their young core up to speed.

While Pelinka may have ultimately gotten his wish, Los Angeles was still hoping to use it as a learning experience on how to go about their business without generating unnecessary headlines. That has seemingly gone out the window now that the Sacramento Kings have responded to his inquiries with some interest.

According to Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times, Pelinka was reportedly the one that initiated trade talks for Kuzma:

This year the Lakers would like to conduct their business more quietly, though reports already have surfaced that teams are calling about Kyle Kuzma. According to a person familiar with the conversation, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka initiated a call with Sacramento to gauge the Kings’ interest in Kuzma.

The report added that every player outside of James and Davis could be moved for the right price:

To that end, the Lakers are willing to listen to offers involving any of their players except LeBron James and Davis, the person said.​

Los Angeles had already ushered in some significant turnover heading into the 2019-20 NBA season and it has resulted in them securing the second-best record in the league nearly halfway through. Regardless, it appears that Pelinka will not hesitate when it comes to bringing in any other key pieces that could better fit their All-Star duo.

The report is also indicative of the confidence the Lakers have in James and Davis as a duo after they each respectively have managed to establish themselves as frontrunners for the 2019-20 NBA Most Valuable Player award. The onus will fall on Pelinka to put together the best supporting cast possible if they hope to live up to the championship expectations that they have set for this season.

The rumors swirling involve Bogdan Bogdanovic, but there are conflicting reports about Sacramento’s interest in Kuzma. It is safe to say that Pelinka will also keep his ears perked for any better offers that could be on the market leading up to the 2019-20 NBA trade deadline.