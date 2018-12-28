Lakers Rumors: Rajon Rondo Expected To Undergo Hand Surgery For Finger Sprain, Miss One Month

After missing 17 games due to hand surgery, Rajon Rondo recently returned against the New Orleans Pelicans following the team’s four-game road trip.

As the Los Angeles Lakers had to rely on several bench players to help fill the void, including Svi Mykhailiuk who played well under the circumstances, Rondo’s return could not have come at a better time.

Following two relatively quiet games, Rondo led the Lakers to a Christmas Day win over the Golden State Warriors with 15 points, 5 rebounds and 10 assists in just 23 minutes. He was particularly effective after LeBron James left the game due to a strained groin.

But Rondo himself was injured and after not playing against the Sacramento Kings due to a sprained ring finger, he is expected to undergo surgery on his right hand, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Sources on @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium: Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo is expected to undergo surgery on his injured right hand and miss one month. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 28, 2018

Already without LeBron James who reportedly could miss ‘several’ games with the groin injury, the Lakers are set to miss their other leader. However, during Rondo’s first surgery, he watched from the sidelines and was still able to help Lonzo Ball and the young core.

As the Lakers take on the Los Angeles Clippers on the second night of a back-to-back situation, Ball will need to replicate his near triple-double performance. While Ball suffered two cramps during the game against the Kings, he believes he will be ready to play.

