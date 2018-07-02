Lakers Rumors: Rajon Rondo Will Be Given Opportunity To Win Starting Role As Point Guard

The Los Angele Lakers made their big splash in free agency on Sunday evening by agreeing to terms with LeBron James on a four-year, $153 million contract. That was followed by striking deals with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Lance Stephenson and JaVale McGee.

The Lakers were also connected to Nerlens Noel and Brook Lopez, to go along with previous reported interest in DeMarcus Cousins. Not to mention they are believed to still be pursuing a trade for disgruntled San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard.

In order to trade for Leonard and/or sign a notable player, it was believed the Lakers would need to renounce their rights to Julius Randle and make him an unrestricted free agent.

That happened Monday afternoon, and they immediately agreed to a one-year, $9 million contract with veteran point guard Rajon Rondo.

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, Rondo is expected to be given an opportunity to start and James previously signed off on his possible addition:

Regarding Rondo and the Lakers, source says they told him that with LeBron here they’re trying to win now. Best man wins the job. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 2, 2018

All that said, LeBron did tell the Lakers on Saturday night that he likes Lonzo’s game and is excited to play with him. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 2, 2018

Naturally, Rondo envisions himself as a starter, via Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports:

Rondo is coming to training camp with plans to compete for a starting job, source told @YahooSportsNBA. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) July 2, 2018

Rondo becomes the latest large personality the Lakers have added to the organization since getting James in the fold. And though he’s ruffled the feathers of some previous teammates, Rondo is regarded as a high-IQ basketball player.

That characteristic is one Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson, general manager Rob Pelinka and head coach Luke Walton have all emphasized.

Although the Lakers may have a bit of a logjam at point guard with Lonzo Ball and Rondo on the roster, a future trade can’t necessarily be ruled out given how unpredictably the franchise has operated thus far in free agency.

