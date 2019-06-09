Lakers Rumors: Pelicans ‘Covet’ Jayson Tatum Most In Potential Anthony Davis Trade

With the 2019 NBA Draft quickly approaching, the Los Angeles Lakers will have the No. 4 pick on June 20.

Although the Lakers have worked out Jarrett Culver and may have promised Darius Garland with the No. 4 pick, most expect them to include it for a second All-Star player.

As the Lakers have already been linked to numerous All-Star players, it is no secret Anthony Davis gives them the best opportunity to win now and for the next 6-7 seasons.

With the New Orleans Pelicans reportedly listening to Davis trade offers now, they still covet Jayson Tatum out of any player, according to Fletcher Mackel of WDSU:

NBA source (who I trust a lot) told me tonight he thinks Boston is landing spot for Anthony Davis. Says Tatum is player NOLA covets most. Tatum, Smart (who @PelicansNBA also really like), filler (Williams, Ojeyele or Yabusele) & at least pick #14 this year. I. Love. It! pic.twitter.com/7Rd1taJYJJ — Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) June 7, 2019

As Kyrie Irving is not expected to re-sign with the Celtics, it could change their trade offer for Davis heading into June 20, according to Ian Begley of SportsNet New York:

If Irving indeed leaves Boston, it may have an impact on the teams in pursuit of Davis. The Celtics’ interest in Davis was reportedly predicated on their desire to pair him with Irving. Without Irving, you’d think the Celtics would be less inclined to give up a significant amount of young players/draft picks to acquire Davis.

Since Davis’ trade request from the Pelicans three months ago, the one constant has been Tatum. As the Pelicans wanted to wait until the 2019 NBA Draft for better offers, the Celtics did not move up and landed the No. 14 pick.