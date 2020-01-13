Lakers Rumors: No Team Has Offered First Round Draft Pick To Grizzlies For Andre Iguodala

The ongoing Andre Iguodala saga has been taking place ever since the Golden State Warriors traded him to the Memphis Grizzlies and it was reported there was no intent on him ever suiting up.

Originally, it was believed that Memphis would buy him out with the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers immediately emerging as likely destinations.

However, Memphis quickly dispelled that notion, realizing that Iguodala was a prized commodity who could net them an asset via trade. The Grizzlies have been adamant they will trade Iguodala instead of buying him out and are asking for a first round draft pick in exchange for him.

According to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, Iguodala continues to garner a lot of interest from across the league, but no team has offered the Grizzlies that first round draft pick they’re looking for:

Iguodala has gotten plenty of interest around the league, from the Rockets, the Lakers, the Mavericks, the Clippers and others, but no team has yet met the Grizzlies’ price of a first-round draft pick, preferably one with the potential to land in the top half of the draft. Memphis does not intend to buy out Iguodala.

This is interesting as it seems teams are continuing to hold out hope that Iguodala could be had for cheaper than what Memphis is asking for. The common thinking is that the more teams bidding for his services will drive up the price, but that doesn’t seem to be happening. Even still, this hasn’t changed the team’s thinking in regards to a deal as they have not moved off their asking price:

As on league executive told Heavy.com last month, “They haven’t budged. Maybe they will as the date gets closer, but they’ve made clear, they’re not interested in a buyout with Andre and they’re looking for a first-rounder.”

As the executive noted, this might change as the 2019-20 NBA trade deadline gets closer. Iguodala is an expiring contract and Memphis will have to make a move by Feb. 6 if they hope to get anything for him.

There is no doubt that Iguodala is a desirable trade asset and the Grizzlies could fetch themselves a nice piece in return. Whether it is a first round draft pick or early second, they will have to make a decision soon. Unfortunately, their insistence on a trade still leaves the Los Angeles Lakers in the background with their minimal trade assets as they will continue to hope for an unlikely buyout.