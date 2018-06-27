Lakers Rumors: Nick King Signed To Summer League Roster

Summer League for the Los Angeles Lakers this year consists of more than games in Las Vegas, as the team will first participate in the inaugural California Classic Summer League, which begins Monday, July 2, and features three days of doubleheaders at Golden 1 Center.

From there, the Lakers will send their contingent to the Las Vegas Summer League, and begin play there on July 7. This year marks the first time all 30 NBA teams will descend upon Las Vegas for the unofficial start of the season.

The Lakers’ Summer League roster is expected to include the likes of Thomas Bryant, Josh Hart, Ivica Zubac and their selections from the 2018 NBA Draft, Moritz Wagner and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk. Fellow draftee Isaac Bonga may join them once the reported trade with the Philadelphia 76ers is made official.

Meanwhile, the Lakers reportedly signed undrafted players Joel Berry II, Jeffrey Carroll, Malik Newman, Malik Pope and Johnathan Williams.

And the latest newcomer appears to be Middle Tennessee State product Nick King, per Justin Beasley :

Nick King tells me he will be playing in the summer league with the Los Angeles #Lakers. King set the single-season scoring record for @MT_MBB last season. @CrownMeKing5_ — Justin Beasley (@JBeasleyWSMV) June 22, 2018

King participated in pre-draft workouts with the Memphis Grizzlies and Indiana Pacers. He began his collegiate career at University of Memphis, but transferred after his sophomore year to the University of Alabama.

A lung infection sidelined King for nearly a full year, and he eventually wound up at Middle Tennessee State as a graduate transfer. He averaged 21 points and 8.4 rebounds per game this past season.

Although the 22-year-old wasn’t a touted NBA Draft prospect, he was a heralded recruit coming out of high school. King was ranked No. 28 by Scout.com, No. 37 by ESPN.com and No. 46 by Rivals.com.

