Lakers Rumors: Multiple Teams Interested In Alex Caruso At 2019-20 NBA Trade Deadline

Leading up to the 2019-20 NBA trade deadline, much of the attention has been on the Los Angeles Lakers not having the assets to improve their roster.

While the Lakers traded their young core (except for Kyle Kuzma) for Anthony Davis, they also included numerous draft picks to the New Orleans Pelicans.

As a result, Kuzma’s name has been brought up in most of these trade rumors, but another player is receiving interest from multiple teams now.

Alex Caruso, who has quickly established himself as a fan favorite, has received interest now, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Multiple teams are inquiring about the availability of Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 5, 2020

In one scenario, Caruso was among the players discussed between the Lakers and New York Knicks, according to Ian Begley of The Knicks Blog:

Something else to note on the Knicks and Lakers: before Knicks president Steve Mills was let go, New York and the Lakers touched base on potential trades, sources say. Among the players discussed were Allonzo Trier and Alex Caruso, per SNY sources. Talks at that time didn’t advance, per sources.

Although there have been debates about Caruso, he is an extremely solid role player who makes winning plays regardless of how many minutes he plays.

While the Lakers coaching staff and players value Caruso greatly, vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka does have to entertain all offers outside of LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading up to Feb. 6.

Despite having the best record in the Western Conference right now, it is no secret the Lakers could use a wing defender and backup point guard to establish themselves as favorites to win it all in the 2020 NBA Finals.

As teams are interested in Kuzma and Caruso, the Lakers have been linked to Marcus Morris, Markieff Morris, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Dennis Schroder.