Lakers Rumors: Michael Beasley, JaVale McGee Involved In Heated Exchange With Luke Walton

UPDATE (Feb. 2, 10:55 p.m. PT): Lance Stephenson denied being part of any confrontation in the Los Angeles Lakers locker room.

Spurned by Paul George but successful in signing LeBron James last summer, the Los Angeles Lakers rounded out their roster by signing a slew of veterans to one-year contracts. The approach was a clear attempt to be competitive while remaining nimble for 2019 free agency.

Of the Lakers’ offseason signings, two — Michael Beasley and Lance Stephenson — struck some as being a bit peculiar. Both came with a bit of a checkered past, lapses in play and strong personalities.

However, Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka dismissed the notion that the franchise had any concerns with Beasley, Stephenson or Rajon Rondo for that matter.

Following Saturday’s loss to the Golden State Warriors, head coach Luke Walton and Beasley were involved in a heated discussion, per Shams Charania of The Athletic:

In postgame locker room, Luke Walton preached to players on playing unselfishly, sources said, when several veteran players snapped back. As one source described it, “Heated scene.” https://t.co/w7YXNeVgRl — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2019

Veterans, including Beasley, JaVale McGee and Lance Stephenson, challenged Walton in postgame locker room, sources said. Those involved were separated before anything escalated. https://t.co/Z99Hhh2fUL — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2019

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the tense moment also included McGee and Stephenson:

To add on here, I’m told JaVale McGee, Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley were the focus of this message and they didn’t take kindly – JaVale more than anyone. https://t.co/6phGSmLUgM — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 3, 2019

As the Lakers work to complete an Anthony Davis trade before the Feb. 7 deadline, Beasley and Stephenson have been among the players mentioned in various scenarios.

Up to this point, none of Beasley, McGee or Stephenson has publicly complained about their role with the Lakers. McGee began the season as the starter but lost his job after battling pneumonia. Beasley and Stephenson have been relied upon off the bench throughout the season.

Reminder: Vivid Seats is the Official Ticket Reseller of LakersNation.com. New Customers use “LAKERSNATION” (all CAPS) in the Vivid Seats App on your phone and get 10% off any Lakers home game ticket order for the remainder of the season.