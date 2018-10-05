Lakers Rumors: X-Ray Negative For Michael Beasley, Not Expected To Miss Time

Having added several new players to their roster, training camp and the preseason loomed large for the Los Angeles Lakers in developing chemistry that they hope will contribute to the team being competitive come the playoffs.

Through practices and three games thus far, head coach Luke Walton has experimented with various lineups and rotations. He’s particularly cast a keen eye on a small-ball lineup the Lakers may use during the regular season.

It’s entailed both Michael Beasley and Kyle Kuzma seeing time at the center position, though Beasley’s had his night twice cut short because of injury.

On Thursday, he was limited to just seven minutes because of a right rib contusion. While Beasley was not able to return, an X-ray was negative and he won’t miss any time, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports:

Lakers forward Michael Beasley (right rib) had an X-ray last night and it came back negative, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. He’s not expected to miss any time. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 5, 2018

Beasley scored four points, grabbed three rebounds and dished out one assist in his limited action. It’s unclear when he may have suffered the injury.

He played just six minutes in the Lakers’ preseason opener because of a head laceration. Beasley underwent a precautionary MRI that also came back negative, and he returned to practice the following day.

The Lakers have their next game on Saturday, when they face the Clippers at the Honda Center.

Want to get your news COMPLETELY AD FREE? Follow us on Apple News!