Lakers Rumors: Magic Johnson Was Earning Estimated $10 Million Per Season As President Of Basketball Operations

After just 26 months, Magic Johnson resigned as the Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations to conclude the 2018-19 NBA season.

During Johnson’s time, he traded away half of the young core and two bad contracts to create the necessary cap space to sign LeBron James and perhaps a second All-Star player in 2019 free agency.

As it is unclear if the Lakers will ultimately replace Johnson, numerous rival teams are reportedly in ‘shock and relief’ they have not pursued names like Golden State Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers.

If the Lakers do hire a new president of basketball operations, Johnson’s yearly salary could be an enticing factor, according to Marc Stein of New York Times:

Industry estimates suggest Morey’s recent contract extension from the Rockets pays him in the $8 million range annually. Johnson was earning an estimated $10 million as the Lakers’ team president. Given the TV riches that the Lakers bring in, Buss could presumably double those figures in a pitch to the game’s elite executives.

In comparison to Johnson, Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey is widely considered one of the best at his position. If the Lakers were willing to offer a similar salary to what Johnson was earning, there would be numerous candidates interested in joining Los Angeles.

However, at this time, it appears general manager Rob Pelinka’s power is growing within the organization. As Pelinka is reportedly conducting the coaching search, it will be interesting to see what happens as the Lakers need to stabilize their front office.